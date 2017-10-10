Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- State budget cuts to K-12 schools is forcing changes to the way school districts are accredited across Wyoming.
- National Fire Prevention Week is here and beginning today, Rawlins students will head to Fire Station 2 to participate in educational activities with local firefighters.
- While the snow that closed Interstate 80 yesterday morning is gone, the Town of Saratoga is preparing for winter and is also offering some advice for residents for when it settles in for the season.
- If you are one of those brave souls who enjoys being spooked by Halloween spirits, you’re advised to make reservations now for one of this year’s popular haunted tours at the Wyoming Frontier Prison.
- The Rawlins girls swim team is making a final push as the regular season draws down quickly.