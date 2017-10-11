Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In an update on developments surrounding the crash that claimed the life of Rawlins businessman Pat Cain last month, the Rawlins Division of the Wyoming Highway Patrol has concluded its investigation.
- A crackdown on drug trafficking along I-80 led by the Wyoming Highway Patrol resulted in multiple drug related arrests and the seizure of large amounts of marijuana.
- Governor Matt Mead yesterday said he supports the steps being taken by the Trump Administration to repeal the Clean Power Plan.
- The City of Rawlins has officially completed both phase one and phase two of the municipal landfill closure. The project came in under budget. To celebrate, city staff is inviting Rawlins residents to join them at the landfill on Saturday for a tour.
- Despite losing to Cokeville over the weekend, the Saratoga football team hung in and did not give up, now the Panthers are looking to improve their game.