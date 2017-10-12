Thursday, October 12, 2017

Posted on

Today’s Headlines:

  • The Saratoga Planning Commission is seeking legal opinion to determine whether the Saratoga Forest Management saw mill need to erect a fence on their property line adjacent to residential zoning.
  • With cases of the flu beginning to pop up around Wyoming, health officials are reminding the public to receive vaccinations as soon as possible.
  • A request for Verizon Wireless to obtain a special use permit to build a tower near the Saratoga High School is slated to go before the Saratoga Town Council on Tuesday.
  • This year, proceeds from the annual Pumpkin Fest in Rawlins will benefit the Carbon County Youth Crisis Center and the Carbon County Library Foundation.
  • The Little Snake River football team will take their undefeated record to Burlington this weekend for their biggest test of the season to date.