Friday, October 13, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In Saratoga, only a couple of weeks after letters were sent out to the public, Zoning Officer Dan Ferrin said he has received a lot of feedback from people violating the nuisance ordinance.
- Members of Carbon County’s LEPC met yesterday to work through changes to the county’s Threat and Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment, which helps officials prepare for a variety of threats, both natural and human caused.
- The consulting firm hired by the Wyoming Legislative Select Committee on school finance to review the K-12 funding model, has gathered public feedback to understand the difficulties districts are experiencing while operating under the current model.
- In Sports: The weekend slate is loaded with conference play for the teams around the county.