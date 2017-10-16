Monday, October 16, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Claims made by Rawlins city officials during a council meeting earlier this month about needing to make changes to a local ordinance conform to new state regulations on electrical codes have proven to be unfounded. As a result, the city is postponing a second vote to forbid commercial property owners from performing their own electrical work.
- The Town of Encampment is considering a funding grant from the Wyoming Department of Transportation to increase safety where Highway 70 enters town.
- In an update to a story previously reported by Bigfoot 99, the Carbon County Attorney’s Office says the reconstruction of the fatal crash that claimed the life of Rawlins business owner Pat Cain has not yet been completed.
- The Saratoga Public Works Department is waiting for a permit to construct so a long list of items can be completed to improve the town’s lagoon system.
- It was a mixed bag for high school teams this weekend.