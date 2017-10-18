Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Rawlins City Council last night pulled the plug on an ordinance that would have taken away the authority of local business owners to perform their own electrical repair work rather than hiring a licensed contractor.
- A program implemented in April to oversee drug testing for suspected probation offenders has proven to be successful for the Saratoga Police Department.
- Those interested in celebrating the autumn weather while also experiencing local history are invited to join the Grand Encampment Museum for a fall festival on Sunday.
- The Little Snake River football team suffered their first loss of the season but still are in the hunt for the first seed in the 6-man west with a win on Friday.