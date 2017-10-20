Friday, October 20, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Rawlins City Council unanimously voted to approve the first quarter funding in full to the 14 non-profit and ancillary agencies during Tuesday’s council meeting.
- In Saratoga, Verizon Wireless is now able to build a communcations tower in Saratoga after being approved for a special use permit by the Saratoga Town Council on Tuesday.
- Rawlins City Council will not adjust the city’s water and sewer fees this year. During Tuesday’s council work session, officials decided to revisit any sewer fee adjustments during budget time next year.
- In Washington, Senate Republicans were able to do on budget and tax reform yesterday what have not been able to get done on health care – find 50 votes – 51 to be exact.
- The high school teams across the county are playing in one of the biggest weekends of the year. Girls swimming and cross country are in the post season, while football and the volleyball regular seasons wrap up after Saturday.