Monday, October 23, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- During a public meeting last week in Saratoga, District Ranger Melanie Fullman offers few assurances that the Forest Service will keep the Cedar Pass Road open as county officials grapple with the financial and environmental challenges involved in taking local control of the popular mountain route across the West Side of the Snowy Range.
- The Rawlins City Council, along with City Manager, Scott Hannum, discussed the city’s current snow removal plan and bounced around a few idea of improvement during the last week’s city council session.
- The weekend was an eventful one for the county teams with two local athletes named champions.