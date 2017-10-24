Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- A Saratoga man, who originally faced misdemeanor charges for growing marijuana, is now facing two felony charges and has pleaded not guilty. The new charges include felony possession of a controlled substance and neglecting a vulnerable adult who allegedly spent six days on the floor.
- In Rawlins, city officials continue to explore how to reduce the city’s in-town deer population. Earlier this year, city council members wanted to implement a Chapter 56 permit by this fall but any harvesting any animals has now been postponed until next year.
- In Hanna, HEM principal Steven Priest has presented a school improvement plan, with the main goal of improving graduation rates.
- With Halloween just a week away, parents planning on taking their kids trick-or-treating in Rawlins will have several options, including this year’s Trick-or-Treat on Downtown Streets and Safe Trick-or-Treat festival held at the Rec Center.
- The Little Snake River football team ended the season with a demanding win, but the Rattlers will still hit the road for the first round of the playoffs.