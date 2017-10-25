Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The Saratoga Hot Pools and swimming pool will be upgraded with new lighting thanks to a donation from a local non-profit organization.
- In Rawlins, city officials heard from a representative from Buxton, the Texas-based retail recruitment company, during a work session held Tuesday.
- The Wyoming Department of Transportation is working toward improving a communications system used by first responders in the state.
- In Hanna, progress is being made on a new HVAC system for HEM High School with the project currently in the design phase.
- The HEM football team enjoyed a late season surge and the Miners locked up the number two seed in the 6-man east. The Miners are set to play round number one on the comforts of their home turf.
AUDIO NOT AVAILABLE