Thursday, October 26, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The Town of Saratoga will learn if the public works department will be recommended for an analysis on improvements for the town’s well fields, which have been producing hard water.
- The Rawlins DDA reports the majority of the properties participating in the facade easement project will be complete by the end of this year with the project expected to wrap up next year.
- In Encampment and Riverside, officials continue revising liquor license ordinances.
- On Wednesday, in Washington, Wyoming Senator John Barrasso chaired a public works committee hearing on draft legislation aimed at reducing the size and amount of damage from forest fires.
- Carbon County School District #2 is preparing for its first scored run of Wyoming’s new state assessment to gauge how well students are grasping state standard concepts in school so far this fall.
- The Saratoga cross country team has wrapped up another impressive season.