Friday, October 27, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Carbon County School District #1 is working to implement a new policy on student data privacy to meet requirements set by state lawmakers.
- In Rawlins, the Boys and Girls Club is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year and tickets are on sale now. Because of a dim outlook, this year’s dinner and auction is critical for the non-profit.
- In Washington, in a key test of the Trump tax reform plan Thursday, the US House narrowly adopted the Senate’s version of the 2018 budget resolution.
- The Bureau of Land Management is now accepting public comments on a proposed oil and gas lease sale in the High Desert District. The sale will include 106 parcels in the Rawlins Field Office area.
- After Halloween next week, the Saratoga Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce is opening its annual reverse raffle to promote local businesses and into the holiday season.
- This year’s Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition will be open to the public in March, and Wyoming visual artists are encouraged to prepare their work for submission.
- It’s post season time for high school football and volleyball teams.