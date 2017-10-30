Monday, October 30, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The office of Dr. David Cesko in Rawlins remains closed today. Cesko’s license was suspended by the State Board of Medicine on Thursday and administrators at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County say his clinic will remain closed until further notice.
- In an update to a story Bigfoot first broke in September, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality is preparing to send out a Notice of Violation to the owner of Mapaso Trucking and will take “enforcement action” against him for illegally dumping asphalt.
- Carbon County School District #1 is finishing renovations for the Rawlins High School while also brainstorming maintenance priorities for the next several years.
- Parents and teachers of fourth grade students are encouraged to take advantage of this year’s “Every Kid in a Park” program, which will allow all fourth graders and their families to visit any public lands, including National and State Parks, free of charge.
- The first round of post-season action opened Friday. It was an up and down weekend for the county high schools during the first weekend of the post-season.