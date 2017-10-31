Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In an update to the story we first broke yesterday, Bigfoot 99 has acquired the detailed complaint that led the Wyoming Board of Medicine, on Thursday, to suspend the license of Rawlins family practice doctor David Cesko. According to allegations contained in the order of summary suspension, Cesko was caught up in writing prescriptions without seeing the intended patient and sometimes in exchange for lewd photos sent by cell phone.
- Today is Halloween, so its no shock children are prepared for a ghoulishly sweet time. The Rawlins Police Department is offering some advice to keep the day safe and fun for everyone.
- Similar safe Halloween trick or treat events are happening in Hanna and Saratoga.
- Momentum is building for the 80-million dollar West Fork Battle Reservoir and Dam above Encampment. The Wyoming Water Development Office will recommend the legislature’s select water committee set aside 40-million dollars for the project.
- Out-of-state drug runners arrested in a Wyoming Highway patrol dragnet that occurred earlier this month. The arrests were for transporting large amounts of marijuana and the arrested are starting to go through the court system. Two individuals have pleaded not guilty in their cases.
- Meanwhile, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reports another traffic stop resulted in a big drug bust. Three adults were arrested Thursday when authorities seized more than 60 pounds of marijuana.
- The Little Snake River football team is the lone football team from Carbon County to advance to the second round of the playoffs.