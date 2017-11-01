Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- With coal money running out, the Legislative Select Committee on School Facilities is recommending diverting state mineral royalties and the state one percent severance tax to fund school buildings and their maintenance.
- In Rawlins, organizers for this weekend’s Friends of the Needy Bazaar are hopeful the “giving spirit” has already set in. The annual event is the community’s largest vendor sale, and all the proceeds support Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner baskets for those in need.
- In Washington on Wednesday, Wyoming Senator John Barrasso said Democrats are blocking the White House from putting its nominees to work throughout the federal government. At a news conference surrounded by other Republican leaders, Barrasso said senate rules for confirming nominees must change.
- Efforts by Senate Democrats to thwart the results of last year’s presidential election have forced Republicans to use a process known as closure 47 times this year to end debate on an issue.
- Halloween has come and gone. Now it’s the headlong rush into the holiday season. It all begins today with the start of ticket sales for the reverse drawing and a chance to win a Christmas shopping spree sponsored by the Saratoga Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce.
- The Encampment volleyball team placed 2nd at the 1A West Regional tournament and are looking to take that momentum into state this weekend.