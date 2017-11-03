Friday, November 3, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office has concluded its investigation into the massive pile of household garbage dumped just outside of Rawlins.
- Carbon County Search and Rescue team will have a new air-born tool after volunteers receive certification this weekend with Classic Air Medical’s helicopter rescue service.
- Wyoming’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group released it’s fall report on October 24th, causing some lawmakers to look to Wyoming’s future with cautious optimism.
- Governor Matt Mead’s communication director, David Bush, told Bigfoot 99 this week that the governor will not hold a news conference to discuss the revenue report. This will be the first year since being elected that the Governor will not hold a news conference to discuss the October CREG.
- The Wyoming Department of Corrections is looking for a budget increase from state lawmakers to implement a Phase Two of a salary program for correctional officers.
- A collision between a stuck tractor trailer and a Union Pacific locomotive on Tuesday resulted in no injuries, according to Union Pacific officials.
- A look at day number one of the state volleyball tournament and previews of Saturday’s Border War.