Monday, November 6, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In Encampment, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating, but three charges have been filed against a local man who drove his car completely through a house.
- Three animals were poached near Baggs recently, and Wyoming Game and Fish wardens are asking for help with their investigation. One buck mule deer and two elk were taken illegally in Elk Hunt Area 21 at the end of October.
- As a part of our ongoing series into the future status of several wilderness study areas in the county, a local public lands panel visited a 101 year old ranch in the Bennett Mountains north of Hanna.
- Shoppers who purchased breakfast bagels, muffins, and burritos from City Market in Rawlins earlier this month are being warned about a recall with a potential health hazard on the products.
- In sports, a report on how the volleyball and swimming state results panned out. Also, the Wyoming comeback Border War victory over Colorado State to keep the Bronze Boot in Laramie.