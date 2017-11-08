Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- This week’s snow storm offered a reminder of how Mother Nature can impede travel on Interstate 80 during winter months. Even locals can get caught up in road closures. People wanting to apply for WYDOT’s Authorized Travel program so the can travel on closed sections of roads, are encouraged to do so before winter arrives for real.
- Interstate 80 travelers may benefit from improved cell phone service in the isolated stretch of highway between Elk Mountain and Arlington, an area prone to treacherous conditions during winter storms.
- In District Court on Monday, a Rawlins man, who entered a plea of not guilty in March, has changed his plea and admitted to committing the crime of attacking a man with a knife.
- During Tuesday’s meeting of the Carbon County Alliance for Drug Endangered Children, Rawlins High School principal Darren Heslep discussed issues stemming from at-risk behaviors he is seeing in classrooms.
- The Encampment volleyball team wrapped up another successful season as they placed 2nd at the state tournament.