Thursday, November 9, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Memorial Hospital of Carbon County Board is hoping to establish a hospital district to help the local medical facility generate revenues for maintenance and repairs.
- The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled in favor of Wyoming and affirmed that the City of Riverton is not part of the Wind River Indian Reservation.
- Starting tomorrow and into the weekend, activities and events are scheduled to honor the men and women who have fought for our country.
- The Upper Platte Valley Solid Waste Disposal District reminds residents that disposing of household trash in city dumpsters to avoid collection fees is illegal.
- Now that the volleyball season has come to an official close, we look at post season honors and what the Air Force Academy had to say about playing Wyoming.