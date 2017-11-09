Thursday, November 9, 2017

Today’s Headlines:

  • Memorial Hospital of Carbon County Board is hoping to establish a hospital district to help the local medical facility generate revenues for maintenance and repairs.
  • The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled in favor of Wyoming and affirmed that the City of Riverton is not part of the Wind River Indian Reservation.
  • Starting tomorrow and into the weekend, activities and events are scheduled to honor the men and women who have fought for our country.
  • The Upper Platte Valley Solid Waste Disposal District reminds residents that disposing of household trash in city dumpsters to avoid collection fees is illegal.
  • Now that the volleyball season has come to an official close, we look at post season honors and what the Air Force Academy had to say about playing Wyoming.