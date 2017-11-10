Friday, November 10, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The Town of Saratoga is looking into the possibility of establishing a school speed zone near where County Road 500 becomes Bridge Street in hopes of slowing down traffic by the daycare and preschool at the top of the west hill.
- In Rawlins Thursday, a representative from the Central Wyoming Healthcare Coalition gave a presentation to members of Carbon County’s Local Emergency Planning committee in hopes of encouraging more local agencies to join the coalition.
- Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away. If heading to the hills and cutting down a Christmas tree is part of your holiday fun, permits are now available.
- A total of 30 wild horses were collared as part of a collaborative study between the University of Wyoming and the BLM Rawlins Field Office. The GPS collars will transmit data over the next 18 months regarding movement of the horses on public and private lands, how the horses select range land resources across different seasons, and how they move through the Wyoming-Colorado state line.
- It’s a big time weekend for the University of Wyoming as the Cowboy football team plays Air Force and the basketball teams up their non-conference schedules.