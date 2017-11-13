Monday, November 13, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In Saratoga, after receiving a bill for water leak repairs stemming from a faulty connection during the town’s meter project several years ago, the Water and Sewer Board established a policy on how to pay for future repairs.
- The recently released Prevention Needs Assessment surveyed over 13,000 Wyoming students in 6th, 8th, 19th, and 12th grades for problem behavior, including the use of drugs and alcohol.
- To maintain schools throughout Carbon County School District #1, district officials have created a draft funding plan spanning throughout the next seven years.
- It was a great weekend to be a Wyoming fan, as the Cowboy football team beat Air Force with their star quarterback sidelined for much of the second half. Meanwhile, both the men’s and women’s basketball teams won their season openers.