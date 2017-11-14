Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- At a recent join meeting of the Wyoming Water Development Commission and the legislature’s select committee on water, state officials brushed off key questions about the proposed West Fork Reservoir on Battle Pass, and recommended setting aside 40 million dollars for the project.
- In district court on Monday, a Colorado man who was stealing from cars in Rawlins last month entered into a plea agreement with county prosecutors sentencing him to prison.
- The Rawlins Family Recreation Center is seeking input from residents regarding the creation of a community skate park at one of the city’s tennis courts.
- Cowboy fans breathed a sigh of relief Monday when Wyoming Head Coach Craig Bohl said Quarterback Josh Allen might play this weekend. The injury was not as bad as it appeared.