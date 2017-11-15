Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The Carbon County Economic Development Corporation is now accepting applications for its 2018 Leadership class.
- In Encampment: Elementary and High School students met many state testing standards last year.
- In Saratoga: those who haven’t complied with the Town’s nuisance ordinance on rights of way are encouraged to do so before an impede of snow removal in the town’s streets.
- If you live in the City of Rawlins or the Town of Sinclair, you’re likely to get a knock on the door from a Boy Scout this weekend.
- In Sports: A Carbon County Trackster is taking her game to the next level.