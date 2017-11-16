Thursday, November 16, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In Saratoga, after further research into the proposal of reducing speed limits near a daycare on Bridge Street, the Saratoga Police Department has determined that the area does not qualify for a school speed zone.
- At the end of each hunting season, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department sends out surveys and hosts public meetings to gather feedback from hunters. Carbon County hunters are invited to attend the upcoming meeting held in Rawlins.
- As the Upper Platte Solid Waste Disposal District continues to work through the Saratoga Landfill closure, its also dealing with a remaining to-do item from the previous closure of the landfill that was in Encampment.
- After receiving a legal opinion from the town’s attorney, the Saratoga Planning Commission has determined that a fence cannot be enforced between the Saratoga Forest Management saw mill and residential zoning.
- Tickets are still available for those interested in attending Saturday’s Wine and Beer Festival hosted by the Rawlins Soroptimist Club. Proceeds from the event will be given in the form of scholarships to local women and girls hoping to further their education.
- The Wyoming football team may get some good news later today, but are playing it safe when it comes to their quaterback situation.