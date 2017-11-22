Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- A local woman was found deceased at the Saratoga Hot Pools last Friday evening. County officials say the cause of death is still under investigation.
- After law enforcement in Rock Springs issued an Attempt To Locate notice for a stolen vehicle they suspected was east bound, the Rawlins Police Department discovered the vehicle during a traffic stop in town.
- The Wyoming State Legislature has been talking about spending money to update county courtrooms. County Prosecutor Cal Rerucha says Carbon County Circuit Court is in immediate need.
- The City of Rawlins, like many local governments, finds that it has more tools and equipment on hand than necessary. During last night’s council meeting, the motion to change the bid process on surplus items passed unanimously.
- In sports: a look at UW Basketball at the second round of the Cayman Island Classic. Cowboy Football is also gearing up for the last game of the regular season.