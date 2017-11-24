Friday, November 24, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- WYDOT recently upgraded the variable speed limit signs on Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins over the last few months. The new, brighter LED signs, which have been deployed elsewhere around the state, replace the old “scroll” type signs.
- Carbon County residents interested in the Wyoming Congressional Award for youth can listen in at an upcoming informational session in Rawlins.
- After meeting with a pool of contractors, the Saratoga Public Works department told town council that they feel confident moving forward with the sewage lagoon improvements.
- The Rawlins Downtown Development Authority is kicking off the holiday shopping season with several incentives to shop local.
- Starting on Saturday, the Platte Valley is offering the community many ways to support small businesses for the coming holiday season.
- In sports, the results of the Wyoming Mens’ Basketball team performance in the Cayman Island Classic and the preview of the last regular season football contest between Wyoming and San Jose State.