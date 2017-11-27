Monday, November 27, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In Saratoga, every business that holds a liquor license was reissued its authorization to sell alcohol during the town’s annual renewal last week.
- The City of Rawlins is making plans for community wide events to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Union Pacific Railroad coming to town.
- A new report from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services shows that the state continues to see many workplace fatalities, most of which are due to motor vehicle accidents.
- A draft bill looking to improve technology classes in Wyoming schools recommends a computer science course could satisfy either a math or a science credit.
- In sports, we take a look at the Wyoming football teams loss and a big win on the hardwood in Laramie.