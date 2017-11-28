Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- A pair of siblings from Rawlins appeared in Carbon County District Court on Monday morning to plead not guilty to aggravated assault of three victims, two of which were minors.
- Carbon County residents are invited to an upcoming Business After Hours to celebrate the completion of the new kitchen facility at the county fairgrounds in Rawlins. The free event will feature a variety of “high-end” hors d’oeuvres that showcase what the new facility is capable of.
- The Saratoga Police Department is asking Town Council for the ability to update its own policies as needed to stay up to date with the changing demands of the public.
- The University of Wyoming is mourning the loss of long-time UW Rodeo Coach George Howard. University President Laurie Nichols said in a statement that Coach Howard “touched the lives of many cowgirls and cowboys during his 20 years as the coach of the rodeo program, and we appreciate the leadership he provided”. Howard died Sunday at a Casper hospital, No other details were available.
- Area residents hoping to score some unique gifts for the holidays should plan to attend this weekend’s Christmas Out of the Big House Bazaar, hosted by the Wyoming Frontier Prison and Friends of the Old Pen.
- The 2017-18 high school winter season got underway Monday with the first team practice. Lady Outlaw head coach Katie Cline speaks about the practice and hopes for the season.