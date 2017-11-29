Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Officials from Carbon County and the Forest Service met two weeks ago to discuss practical options for keeping the Cedar Pass Road open to the public.
- In District Court on Monday, two individuals who were arrested last month for transporting marijuana across I-80 entered pleas of not guilty.
- Fans of Wyoming authors CJ Box and Craig Johnson are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to meed another bestselling Western writer as he travels through Carbon County next week.
- After the New Year, Carbon County School District #2 will launch a new website designed to be more user-friendly.
- The HEM girls basketball team enters the season low on numbers, but have the versatility to make a run into the post season.