Thursday, November 30, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- A mangled mess littered the intersection of Airport Road and Cedar Street in Rawlins Tuesday afternoon after a driver blew a light causing a three vehicle collision.
- State lawmakers are trying for a second time to green light a license plate showcasing Yellowstone National Park.
- Senator Cale Case of Lander will try again next week to get the Joint Revenue Committee to take up legislation increasing the wind energy production tax.
- Things got hairy at the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office in November when deputies raised more that five hundred dollars for area residents battling cancer.
- Winter Wonderland comes to the Platte Valley Community Center after the traditional Christmas Parade.
- The Saratoga girls basketball team enters the season with a completely different looking team than last year.