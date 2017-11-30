Thursday, November 30, 2017

Posted on

Today’s Headlines:

  • A mangled mess littered the intersection of Airport Road and Cedar Street in Rawlins Tuesday afternoon after a driver blew a light causing a three vehicle collision.
  • State lawmakers are trying for a second time to green light a license plate showcasing Yellowstone National Park.
  • Senator Cale Case of Lander will try again next week to get the Joint Revenue Committee to take up legislation increasing the wind energy production tax.
  • Things got hairy at the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office in November when deputies raised more that five hundred dollars for area residents battling cancer.
  • Winter Wonderland comes to the Platte Valley Community Center after the traditional Christmas Parade.
  • The Saratoga girls basketball team enters the season with a completely different looking team than last year.