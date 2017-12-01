Friday, December 1, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The Wyoming School Board Association has designated a Carbon County School District One board member as the President of the organization.
- The schedule of events for this year’s WinterFest has been released, and some big changes mean the family-friendly festival has even more activities to offer.
- In the future, those driving in Wyoming might be required by law to move over for parked or slow moving utility and construction vehicles on state highways to increase safety.
- Last year the Carbon County Economic Development Corporation replaced its Industry Roundtable with a series of quarterly meetings known as “Eggs and Issues”. The program was such a success that the EDC is bringing it back in January.
- In a continuation from a story yesterday, focus switches from the Saratoga girls basketball team to the boys.