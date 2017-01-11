Wednesday, January 11, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- Jonathon Moser, the disgraced Rawlins Middle School teacher, was sentenced Tuesday in Carbon County District Court to two lengthy terms in prison for sexual abuse of a minor.
- In Walden Colorado, bad weather forced the postponement of the disposition hearing that had been set for a teenager charged with arson in connection with last summer’s Beaver Creek Fire.
- At the temporary state capitol in Cheyenne Tuesday, after the gavel came down to open the 64th session of the Wyoming Legislature the table was set for the task lawmakers face in solving the crisis in K-12 funding.
- The Rawlins Outlaw basketball team hopes to turn their recent pair of victories into a winning streak this weekend.