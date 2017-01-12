Thursday, January 12, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- Almost belying the heavy mood in the house chamber, Governor Matt Mead’s State of the State Address began on a light note Tuesday when his microphone malfunctioned.
- Winter weather caused travel headaches across southern Wyoming Wednesday afternoon and evening.
- Two new doctors have joined the team at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County.
- In Washington, the Senate took the first steps toward repealing Obamacare by voting 51-to-48 for budget resolution written by Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi, chairman of the budget committee.
- The Rawlins girls basketball team has dug in and will look to shake off the holiday rust this weekend as they’ll host a pair of home games.