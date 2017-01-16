Monday, January 16, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- At the state legislature, a large K-12 omnibus bill is in the works. The lengthy bill will propose a variety of cuts and revenue increases to address the 1.5-billion dollar budget shortfall Wyoming schools face over the next six years.
- The first baby of the new year has been born in Carbon County.
- In Washington, the unraveling of Obamacare continued on Friday.
- The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office is holding an open house next week to discuss a solar project northwest of Green River.
- While final recommendations to make Higley Boulevard in Rawlins safer for pedestrians and motorists were to be completed in December, Engineering Associates has been granted an extension on their research.
- The Carbon County sports teams opened conference play and the results came out mixed.