Friday, February 03, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- It’s going to get busy in Saratoga with a project that’s been in the work for years.
- Independent filmmakers might find the dredging of the gravel bar an interesting topic for a documentary or as an industrial backdrop for a movie drama. The work just happens to coincide with the timeline for entries being taken for the first-ever Leaping Trout Film Festival.
- In Rawlins, the Community Resource Center of Rawlins revamped its organization last month and is now looking for projects to serve the community.
- In Washington, Wyoming Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso are applauding passage of a resolution that repeals a last minute Obama Administration regulation aimed to stemming coal production.
- In sports, the majority of the contests this weekend will be played right here in the county.