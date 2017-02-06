Monday, February 06, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- People visiting schools in Carbon County Schools District Two will have a new check-in system beginning next week.
- Legislative news: As first reported last week here on Bigfoot 99, a bill allowing fun owners with concealed carry permits to bring guns onto college campuses passed the House last week and is headed to the state Senate.
- At the legislature Friday, lawmakers struck an amendment to the omnibus education bill the called for a two percent raise to the state sales tax.
- To increase Wyoming’s cancer survival rate in 2017, the state health department is encouraging residents to schedule cancer screenings.
- In Sports: the weekend’s results were mixed for the high schools of the county with some winning big and others coming up short.