Tuesday, February 07, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- A Rawlins woman was sentenced for 6 to 15 years in prison Monday morning for the unintentional manslaughter of her five day infant child.
- Day 20 of the legislative session in Cheyenne was a busy one Monday.
- In the state house, lawmakers worked through a number of amendments to the omnibus bill.
- Snow Fall in the City of Rawlins always seems to open the floodgates of residents who wish to see snow removal handled differently, especially the plowing of city streets.
- The Rawlins swim team put together another strong performance over the weekend. Now the Outlaws are prepping for the conference meet.