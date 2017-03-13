Monday, March 13, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Now that schools have a better idea of how much funding they will recieve for the upcoming year, Carbon County School District Two is holding a special meeting to discuss their budget.
- Across the State, communities are getting ready for the annual Jackalope Jump to benefit Special Olympics.
- The U.S Attorney for Wyoming, Christoper Crofts, resigned his post Friday as requested by the Trump Administration.
- As a part of a new marketing plan aimed at millennials, the Wyoming Beef Council has released it annual report.
- The Saratoga Airport Board took suggestions on Wednesday from hangar owners for the lease agreement that the town attorney is currently reviewing.
- The Rawlins boys basketball team came up short at the state tournament.