Monday, March 20, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- State Superintendent of Public Instruction said the repeal of federal regulations for education accountability shouldn’t impact school performance in Wyoming because of a local system that has be in place for several years.
- The Rawlins Rehabilitation Center has earned itself a federal five star rating.
- The sponsor of a vetoed bill that would have lifted the ban on concealed weapons at government meetings says county and municipal officials should not be allowed to infringe on Wyoming’s self right to self-defense.
- Safe 2 Tell Wyoming is hosting a presentation in Saratoga on Thursday to share information about an app where students can inform law enforcement about illegal activity.
- The high school spring season began over the weekend. Bigfoot 99 has the recap.