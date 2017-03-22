Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- With community members, local business owners, and city staff present, the Rawlins City Council entertained a sales pitch from a retail recruitment company Tuesday night.
- After initially being denied funding, Carbon County School District Two will now receive money to replace the heating and cooling system at H.E.M.
- Carbon County Treasurer, Cindy Baldwin, announced yesterday she will retire this summer, and step from her position after nearly four decades working for the county.
- Bridge Street in Saratoga is competing with other communities across America in a contest promoting main streets and small businesses.
- The Carbon County School District Two speech season has come to a close, and proved to be successful for more reasons than just winning.
- Wyoming basketball, the Pokes will square off against Utah Valley in the final four of the CBI Tournament action tonight in the Arena Auditorium.