Thursday, March 23, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Two Boise, Idaho tee-shirt companies conducting aggressive telemarketing campaigns in the Platte Valley for sponsorships on game-day are legitimate despite their unpolished sales techniques.
- At the end of the rainbow on Sat Patrick’s Day weekend, there actually was a pot of gold of sorts.
- After months of contentious conversation, the Saratoga Community Garden Board has presented the town council with a plan of moving forward toward a non-profit status.
- The Rawlins soccer team got a chance to take a look at what they’ll need to work on as they opened their season last weekend.
- Mr. Big Shot – Jason McManamen, the 6 foot 5 200 pound senior from Torrighton came up huge last night for the Cowboy basketball team.