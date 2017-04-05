Wednesday, April 05, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- Tuesday night, the Rawlins City Council decided to enter a contract with a Texas-based retail recruitment company with the hope that the company can provide information that could spur economic development here.
- In Saratoga, people looking for a job will have the opportunity at many local businesses when they’re all gathered at one spot on Thursday at the Saratoga Job Fair.
- In another development at last night’s Rawlins City Council meeting, council members decided to petition the Wyoming Association of Municipalities to lobby the state legislature to remove a lodging tax exemption.
- After finishing the last PAWS tesrt, Carbon County School Districts feel confident in their students and are waiting to see how the new assessment will be implemented.
- The H.E.M track team competed for the first time this season on Saturday, and proved a small roster can be a deadly one.