Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- A search and rescue team will deploy a sonar unit today as they continue to look for the body of missing kayaker who is presumed to have drowned in Seminoe Reservoir Saturday.
- A Rawlins woman who allegedly abused the value card system at the local City Market pleaded not guilty to taking 2,500 dollars’ worth of items from the store.
- The disposition hearing for a juvenile charged with arson in the Beaver Creek Fire which crossed from Colorado into Wyoming has been pushed back a third time.
- As the calendar inches closer toward summer, the Town of Riverside is moving forward with some aesthetic improvement at its park and for its streets.
- Kasin York of the Saratoga rodeo team competed in Sheridan over the weekend, and helped his cause for a chance at the post season.