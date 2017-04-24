Monday, April 24, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Three Individuals who have practiced law within Carbon County have been nominated to serve as District Court Judge when current judge Wade E. Waldrip retires.
- On Friday afternoon, officials suspended the six-day search for a kayaker missing and presumed drowned at Seminoe Reservoir.
- As students prepare for the end of the 2016-2017 school year, seven students in Carbon County have been awarded scholarships for continuing education.
- To complete the installation of a new 911 system in Saratoga, the town council approved two additional purchases for the project.
- The annual Big Game Banquet will be held this weekend in Rawlins.
- Mother Nature caused county track teams to use a backup plan.