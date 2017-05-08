Monday, May 8, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- During the public hearing on annexing the U.S Forest Service Brush Creek Hayden District property into the Saratoga town limits last Thursday, the town council shared their thoughts on the extension and heard from the public.
- As Bigfoot99 continues to investigate what many local officials are calling a drug problem in Carbon County, the station is learning methamphetamine is not the only drug on the rise.
- Carbon County Public Health is starting a new program throughout the month of May to teach diabetics how to cook healthier meals.
- The Boy and Girls Club of Carbon County is gearing up for its summer program and the application is now open.
- The weekend for the high school sports teams was an overall success.