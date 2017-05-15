Monday, May 15, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Information that surfaced during Wednesday’s Rawlins City Council budget work session attempted to clarify some of the confusion surrounding just how the City will fund its $50,000 a year contract with retail recruitment company Buxton, but it appears that information contradicts the city’s public defense for the partnership from an April 4th city council meeting.
- Carbon County School District One and the Higher Education Center discussed their budgets for the 2017 to 2018 fiscal year at a board workshop last Thursday.
- During the Legislative Interim Joint Revenues Committee meeting last week, Representative Don Burkhart asked the commission to consider legislation that would penalize those who don’t pay money due to the state.
- In honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week, the Rawlins Police Department will host a number of activities to educate area residents on the duties of law enforcement, and to honor the officers who have died or become disabled in the line of duty.
- Area high school track teams ran and jumped to 20 first place finishes at their respective regional meets over the weekend.