Thursday, May 18, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- A winter storm bearing down on southern Wyoming is impacting travel from the Red Desert to the Nebraska state line.
- Discussion at the board workshop revealed that Carbon County School District Two isn’t likely to adopt policy allowing teachers to carry concealed weapons.
- Free dump days will be coming back to the City of Rawlins in June, or at least a scaled down version.
- Tuesday evening, Saratoga Town Council approved the first reading of their 2017-2018 fiscal year budget.
- Today begins the state of the state track meet and soccer tournament.