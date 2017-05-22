Monday, May 22, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Despite some bumps along the way, construction of the new kitchen facility at the Carbon County Fairgrounds is nearly completed.
- Carbon County School District Two officials plan for the upcoming fiscal year.
- Meanwhile, Carbon Two officials are looking to embrace both school security and maintenance.
- Carbon County Public Health’s main office in Rawlins is the county’s newest location for disposing of unused prescription medications.
- The 2017 track season came to a close with student athletes from around the county bringing home eight individual state championships.