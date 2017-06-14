Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Last Thursday and Friday, Carbon County School District Two Superintendent Jim Copeland attended the annual Wyoming School Administrators Meeting.
- In Rawlins, city officials are working with other agencies and government entities to create an attractive park and fishing spot in the Tin Can Hill area.
- In Saratoga, The Upper Platte Valley River Solid Waste Disposal District is wrapping up work on the town’s new transfer station, with plans to be fully operational by July 1st.
- Kasin York of the Saratoga rodeo team capped off an incredible first season with a ticket to the High School National Finals Rodeo.