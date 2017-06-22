Thursday, June 22, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Tuesday evening the Saratoga Town Council approved an operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
- Fundraisers come in different shapes and sizes, and some are more creative than others.
- After discussions were rekindled a few weeks ago, the Saratoga Town Council is developing more plans to establish a memorial a local soldier Sergeant Tyler Pickett.
- Keeping with tradition, the City of Rawlins has yet again declared Thursdays as “No Cooking Thursdays,” encouraging residents and visitors alike to enjoy meals prepared by vendors and free concerts as part of the summer Music in the Park series.
- The Little Snake River student athletes are on a non-stop pace as they take pride in the amount of work put in over the summer.